Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Police have cancelled a statewide Amber alert for 11-year-old Jaiden Morrison.
We’re told Jaiden was taken by her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Danielle Dyer, during a supervised visit in Topsham.
A statewide Amber alert went out around 10:45 Sunday night at the request of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say the 11-year-old has been safely located and that the Amber alert has been cancelled.
