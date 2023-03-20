Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Police have cancelled a statewide Amber alert for 11-year-old Jaiden Morrison.

We’re told Jaiden was taken by her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Danielle Dyer, during a supervised visit in Topsham.

A statewide Amber alert went out around 10:45 Sunday night at the request of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the 11-year-old has been safely located and that the Amber alert has been cancelled.

