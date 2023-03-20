Active Weather Pattern By The End Of The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our south will keep most of us cloud free through the overnight hours. The mountains should expect some cloud cover and the chance for light snow flurries overnight. Lows will range from the upper teens north to the upper 20s closer to the coast.

Tuesday will have more sunshine along the coast and more clouds the farther inland you go. The mountains will also continue with the chance for light snow flurries. Any accumulations will be light. Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 30s over far northern areas to the mid to upper 40s along south & east of I-95. WSW winds on Tuesday will gust up to 20-25 mph at times.

Clouds will be increasing later in the day on Wednesday ahead of our next approaching system. Highs will be in the 30s & 40s.

A series of low-pressure systems will impact the later part of the week. The first low will arrive late Wednesday night and will stick around into Thursday. This low looks to be similar to the low we had on Friday of last week. Snow is expected in the mountains with a rain/snow mix for the foothills and Central Highlands and all rain along the coast. There will be the chance for accumulating snow in the mountains. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the 30s.

Expected precipitation type for Thursday. Snow accumulations expected over the Crown of Maine. (WABI)

The first low will move out Thursday evening and high pressure will move in on Friday. Expect more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s.

A pair of FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for Saturday & Sunday for Inland and Coastal areas.

A strong low will bring gusty winds and the chance for snow & even rain by the weekend. Track of the low is still uncertain. (WABI)

Our second low pressure system will move in during the day on Saturday and will stick around into Sunday. Impacts from this storm will be highly track dependent. The low will take either a northerly or southerly track. The northerly track would mean snow in the mountains with a rain/snow mix closer to the coast.

Northerly track with the weekend low would suppose snow in the mountains and a rain/snow mix closer to the coast. (WABI)

The southerly track would keep the low offshore and would mean snow for everyone with the heaviest snow closer to the coast. With both tracks, there will be gusty winds and anyone who does see snow should expect plowable amounts.

Southerly track with the weekend low would keep the center in the Gulf of Maine keeping us in the cold sector and would support snow for all. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with more clouds and a few flurries in the mountains. Lows ranging from the upper teens to the upper 20s. WSW wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, more clouds, and flurries in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. WSW wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Snow over the north with rain closer to the Interstate and coastline. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Chance for a rain/snow mix arriving by midday. Expect gusty winds with highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Expect the potential for a rain/snow mix along with gusty winds. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

