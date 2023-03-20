2 Aroostook County banks robbed, 2 arrested

Aroostook Savings and Loan
Aroostook Savings and Loan(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Two banks in Aroostook County were robbed on Monday.

Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed that there were active robberies at both the Aroostook Savings and Loans bank in Presque Isle, as well as the Katahdin Trust Company’s Mars Hill Location.

According to Moss, The Aroostook Savings and Loan in Presque Isle was hit first followed by the Katahdin Trust Mars Hill Location.

Moss added that there were two suspects that have been apprehended.

According to a representative for Katahdin Trust Company, the robbery occurred early Monday afternoon and no injuries have been reported at their location.

