Woman rescued from house fire in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - A woman was taken to a hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Arundel.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene.

The 911 call came in around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The 72-year-old homeowner said she was trapped inside the home on Limerick Road.

According to Kennebunk’s fire chief, when crews arrived they found “jet black smoke from floor to ceiling.”

The woman was safely taken from the home and brought to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause appears to be from the heating system.

The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.