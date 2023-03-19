Route 17 back open for first time since February
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON, Maine (WABI) - Route 17 in Jefferson is back open since a culvert collapsed back in February causing an 11-mile traffic detour.
The Maine Department of Transportation reopened it Friday around 6:30 PM.
The project was completed a week ahead of schedule and the new culvert is bigger than its predecessor with an expected life service of a century.
The amount of the construction contract that involved this work is $1,496,111.
