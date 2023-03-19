Route 17 back open for first time since February

JEFFERSON, Maine (WABI) - Route 17 in Jefferson is back open since a culvert collapsed back in February causing an 11-mile traffic detour.

The Maine Department of Transportation reopened it Friday around 6:30 PM.

The project was completed a week ahead of schedule and the new culvert is bigger than its predecessor with an expected life service of a century.

The amount of the construction contract that involved this work is $1,496,111.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.