Portland police warn local Asian families of string of targeted burglaries

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police say a group of men appear to be targeting local Asian families, burglarizing their homes.

Officials are asking community members to be on the lookout for a small group of Hispanic men who may at first pose as food delivery drivers in order to get a look inside the home.

Investigators say the burglaries then may take place over the next day or so, and that there may be a connection as some of the victims are small business owners.

Along with the warning, investigators released several photos from what appears to be a recent related incident.

The photos show a white BMW sedan with Colorado plates, and at least two people wearing black clothing, baseball caps and face masks.

Anyone with information should call Portland police at 874-8575, as the investigation is ongoing.

