Portland police warn local Asian families of string of targeted burglaries

Investigators say a small group of Hispanic men may be posing as delivery drivers
Officials are asking community members to be on the lookout for a small group of Hispanic men...
Officials are asking community members to be on the lookout for a small group of Hispanic men who may at first pose as food delivery drivers in order to get a look inside the home.(Portland Police Dept.)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police say a group of men appear to be targeting local Asian families, burglarizing their homes.

Officials are asking community members to be on the lookout for a small group of Hispanic men who may at first pose as food delivery drivers in order to get a look inside the home.

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Friday, March 17, 2023

Investigators say the burglaries then may take place over the next day or so, and that there may be a connection as some of the victims are small business owners.

Along with the warning, investigators released several photos from what appears to be a recent related incident.

The photos show a white BMW sedan with Colorado plates, and at least two people wearing black clothing, baseball caps and face masks.

Anyone with information should call Portland police at 874-8575, as the investigation is ongoing.

