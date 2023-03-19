Penobscot County Jail Administrator Capt. Hardwick returns home

Captain Nick Hardwick (Courtesy: Jessie Hardwick)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The late Penobscot County Jail Administrator, Captain Nicholas Hardwick Jr., has returned home.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement around the region joined together in a procession to the funeral home.

Captain Hardwick passed away unexpectedly on March 8th while on a planned vacation with his family.

Law enforcement throughout the state lined overpasses over I-95 from Kennebunkport to Bangor as the procession came through Saturday evening.

Hardwick began his 22 year tenure with Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office in 2001 as a part-time Corrections Officer before moving up the ranks throughout the years, eventually earning the title of Jail Administrator.

He also served as a reserve police officer for the Town of Southwest Harbor.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

