Man charged after car crashes into Rockland home

The driver of the car was sent to a local hospital.
A Rockland man is facing a number of charges after police say he crashed his car into a home while under the influence.(Rockland Fire Dept.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland man is facing a number of charges after police say he crashed his car into a home while under the influence.

It happened on Knott Street in Rockland Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived say they found Christopher Barnes, 37, unconscious in the driver’s seat.

He was given Narcan and later taken to a local hospital.

He’s been charged with operating under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and driving to endanger.

Police say six people were in the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

