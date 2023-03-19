Man charged after car crashes into Rockland home
The driver of the car was sent to a local hospital.
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland man is facing a number of charges after police say he crashed his car into a home while under the influence.
It happened on Knott Street in Rockland Saturday around 7:30 p.m.
When police arrived say they found Christopher Barnes, 37, unconscious in the driver’s seat.
He was given Narcan and later taken to a local hospital.
He’s been charged with operating under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and driving to endanger.
Police say six people were in the home at the time, but no one was hurt.
