Maine soldiers return home from ten month Europe deployment

Family of Maine soldiers await their return from deployment in Bangor Saturday.
Family of Maine soldiers await their return from deployment in Bangor Saturday.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a special moment Friday in Bangor as the 120th Regional Support Group- Maine Army National Guard returned from a ten month deployment supporting Atlantic Resolve in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

After almost a year, the wait for families of the 120th RSG to see their loved ones again was down to just minutes. The emotions that come with that are hard to describe.

But when they finally arrived, the ovation they received said it all.

In a brief ceremony, Governor Janet Mills was one of a number of speakers to welcome the soldiers home, before the moment came that everyone had been waiting for.

Now that the soldiers have finally returned home, they say they’re looking forward to getting back to a normal life, which includes spending time with family, and maybe some food and drink.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships

Latest News

Route 17 back open for first time since February
Captain Nick Hardwick (Courtesy: Jessie Hardwick)
Penobscot County Jail Administrator Capt. Hardwick returns home
Curran Homestead Maple Festival and irish Event
Curran Homestead hosts annual Maple Syrup & Irish Celebration
Calm tonight, cooler temperatures and some snow showers Sunday