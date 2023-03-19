Maine soldiers return home from ten month Europe deployment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a special moment Friday in Bangor as the 120th Regional Support Group- Maine Army National Guard returned from a ten month deployment supporting Atlantic Resolve in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

After almost a year, the wait for families of the 120th RSG to see their loved ones again was down to just minutes. The emotions that come with that are hard to describe.

But when they finally arrived, the ovation they received said it all.

In a brief ceremony, Governor Janet Mills was one of a number of speakers to welcome the soldiers home, before the moment came that everyone had been waiting for.

Now that the soldiers have finally returned home, they say they’re looking forward to getting back to a normal life, which includes spending time with family, and maybe some food and drink.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.