Husson’s Walk For Warmth raises money for Bangor Homeless Shelter

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over a dozen people braved the cold Sunday morning as Husson Student Government kicked off their “Walk For Warmth”.

The event consisted of a 5K around the campus for a $10 donation.

All proceeds from the day’s events benefit the Bangor Homeless Shelter, and their mission to help Bangor’s unhoused population.

Student Government President Ryan Wheelock says this event serves as a valuable reminder.

”You know, as students, we get to go back to our nice warm dorm rooms every day and after this, but homeless people and those who are experiencing homelessness don’t get that opportunity, so it’s a good experience,” said Wheelock.

This is the 6th year the event has taken place.

