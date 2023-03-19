Crews respond to crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are on scene of a crash in Hermon Sunday morning.

According to Penobscot Regional Communications Center, Route 2 between the railroad trestle and Coldbrook Road is shut down.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

We have a reporter on scene and will provide you with more information as soon as it’s made available.

