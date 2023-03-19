Breezy, with some isolated snow showers today, Spring starts on Monday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level low passing to the north of the region will swing in some gusty winds, cooler temperatures and isolated snow showers today. High pressure building over the center of the country will ridge into the MidAtlantic, creating a tight pressure gradient with the upper-level low to our north. This will allow winds to be pretty gusty today, gusting up to 35 mph out of the west. Isolated snow showers have already started to break out over western and central Maine and will continue to push through the Bangor region and Downeast this morning. Then some more isolated snow showers will push in from the west throughout the day, clouding up the sky this afternoon. Snow showers could drop a dusting to an inch over some locations throughout the day. High temperatures today will be below average only making it into the low to mid 30′s this afternoon. Clouds and snow showers clear out the evening and into tonight, becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear. Overnight lows will also be chilly, dropping all the way into the teens.

High pressure builds in for the start of the work week. Monday, the first day of Spring, will have a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for some more isolated snow showers across far northern Maine in the afternoon, but the rest of the state will stay dry. Highs on Monday will be right around average, reaching the upper 30′s north and lower 40′s for the Bangor region and Downeast. High pressure continues to sit over the state for Tuesday and Wednesday keeping the weather quiet.

Our next system moves in Thursday with the chance for some snow and rain mix up north and rain through the Bangor region and Downeast. Showers continue through the day on Friday.

TODAY: Isolated snow showers with a quick coating to an inch in some spots. Winds out of the west at around 10 –20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Highs today reach between 29-35.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, winds out of the west at around 10 –20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: First day of Spring, mix of sun and clouds, highs reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds out of the west at around 5-15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach the upper 30′s north to the low to mid 40′s Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the 30′s and 40′s.

THURSDAY: Rain/snow north, rain south. Highs reach the 30′s and 40′s.

FRIDAY: Rain/snow north, rain south. Highs reach the 40′s.

