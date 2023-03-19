Bangor Chick-fil-A to close for several weeks for renovations

Renovations start Monday, March 27th
On March 27th, the Bangor restaurant will close for a renovation that is projected to last...
On March 27th, the Bangor restaurant will close for a renovation that is projected to last approximately four weeks.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Chick-fil-A has announced it will be closing its Bangor location for a few weeks at the end of the month.

Starting, Monday, March 27th Chick-fil-A will close for renovations.

Staff say they’re renovating not only their dining room but they’ll also rework part of the drive-thru.

The owner says they will provide regular updates on the renovation.

Exciting announcement!

Exciting announcement from Owner/Operator Todd Schultz! The Guest and Team Member experience are the foremost of our concerns at Chick-fil-A Bangor. To these ends, we are making a significant investment in both. On March 27th, our restaurant will close for a renovation that is projected to last approximately four weeks. The renovation entails significant work which includes improvements to the inside and outside of the restaurant. Over the coming weeks, we will provide regular updates on the renovation and its progress as well as sharing the information you need to know as we get closer to reopening. Thank you for being loyal guests since our opening over six years ago and we look forward to serving you in our newly renovated restaurant in a few weeks!

Posted by Chick-fil-A Bangor on Friday, March 17, 2023

