York Co. Deputies: Mud-covered suspect captured after crashing stolen car
100 grams of methamphetamine inside abandoned car, officials say
ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - Sanford man is facing multiple charges after an attempted traffic stop turned into a car chase with York County sheriff’s deputies.
At roughly 9 p.m. Thursday night, a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car that was reportedly speeding down Jordan Springs Road in Alfred.
The driver pulled over for a moment, allowing the deputy to get a look at the driver, and for him to notice that there may have been a second person inside.
The deputy followed as the car sped off, later finding the now-empty car crashed into some trees at the intersection of Alfred Road and Old Post Road in Sanford.
A K9 was unable to track either the driver or potential passenger, but the deputy reportedly found 100.9 grams of methamphetamine inside the car.
About three hours later, a York County sergeant and deputy found a man soaking wet and covered in mud walking along Alfred Road. The deputy recognized the man as the driver he had tried to pull over.
The suspect allegedly provided a fake identity at first but was later identified as Juan Pablo Zamarripa, 41, of Sanford. Zamarripa, who was also found with a small amount of crack cocaine, is now facing a number of charges, including:
- aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs
- eluding an officer
- driving to endanger
- speeding more than 30 mph over the limit
- operating after habitual offender license revocation
- failure to give a correct name
- unlawful possession of scheduled drugs
Officials say the car was also later reported to have been stolen, and Zamarripa also had a no-bail warrant for probation revocation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
The York County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.
