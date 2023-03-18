York Co. Deputies: Mud-covered suspect captured after crashing stolen car

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - Sanford man is facing multiple charges after an attempted traffic stop turned into a car chase with York County sheriff’s deputies.

At roughly 9 p.m. Thursday night, a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car that was reportedly speeding down Jordan Springs Road in Alfred.

The driver pulled over for a moment, allowing the deputy to get a look at the driver, and for him to notice that there may have been a second person inside.

The deputy followed as the car sped off, later finding the now-empty car crashed into some trees at the intersection of Alfred Road and Old Post Road in Sanford.

A K9 was unable to track either the driver or potential passenger, but the deputy reportedly found 100.9 grams of methamphetamine inside the car.

About three hours later, a York County sergeant and deputy found a man soaking wet and covered in mud walking along Alfred Road. The deputy recognized the man as the driver he had tried to pull over.

The suspect allegedly provided a fake identity at first but was later identified as Juan Pablo Zamarripa, 41, of Sanford. Zamarripa, who was also found with a small amount of crack cocaine, is now facing a number of charges, including:

aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs

eluding an officer

driving to endanger

speeding more than 30 mph over the limit

operating after habitual offender license revocation

failure to give a correct name

unlawful possession of scheduled drugs

Officials say the car was also later reported to have been stolen, and Zamarripa also had a no-bail warrant for probation revocation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

