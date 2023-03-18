Waterville businesses celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

Waterville businesses celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
Waterville businesses celebrating St. Patrick’s Day(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILE, Maine (WABI) - Two Waterville businesses are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day without alcohol.

Mandy Perkins owns and runs the Retail Therapy Consignment Shop.

She says they specialize in women’s name-brand clothing, and if you wore green today, most items in the store were 50-percent off, with some exclusions.

Perkins says they pride themselves on the non-thrift shopping experience and are offering the special discount for the holiday.

As for Incense and Peppermints, co-owner Malcolm Porter says they’re serving oreos dipped in mint fudge and Irish creme fudge.

“We have a great vibe in the store. It’s women supporting women. We do have some men that shop here as well. And it’s just fun. It’s very welcoming. You always get a smile, you get that personal customer service,” Perkins said.

”Well, I think that people should definitely drop in and see us on St. Patrick’s Day. We have a lot of tastes of the Irish items here. But there’s also a lot of other fun type items too. And not only that, but with Easter coming up, you know, there’s an opportunity for you to get some of your Easter candy early,” Malcolm said.

The consignment shop has been open for 8 years and opens back up at 10 am tomorrow.

Incense and Peppermints loses will also be open tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships

Latest News

Science is Cool: dancing raisins
Science is Cool: dancing raisins
Skills USA State Competition
Skills USA State Competition returns to Bangor
Holden police chief’s memory honored in celebration Friday
Finn’s Irish Pub
Finn’s Irish Pub is set to reopen in Ellsworth