Husson University PT students host 23rd annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University’s 23rd Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament took place at The Newman Gymnasium Saturday.

The free event showed participants just how much athleticism goes into wheelchair basketball.

$1,200 worth of prizes were raffled off to benefit Physical Therapy Student Travel Fund.

The fund enables PT students to attend conferences and educational opportunities that supplement their classwork.

“We’re trying to bring awareness to like the difficulties of being in a wheelchair,” said Kyle Artkop, Vice President of Husson’s Organization of Physical Therapy Students. “It kind of is an enlightening thing if you realize just how hard it is to navigate and just to bring, kind of just bring some awareness to it.”

Those unable to attend are still welcome to donate.

You can text HussonPT to 41444, or visit this link.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.