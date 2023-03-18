Husson University PT students host 23rd annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

The free event showed participants just how much athleticism goes into wheelchair basketball....
The free event showed participants just how much athleticism goes into wheelchair basketball. (File)(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University’s 23rd Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament took place at The Newman Gymnasium Saturday.

The free event showed participants just how much athleticism goes into wheelchair basketball.

$1,200 worth of prizes were raffled off to benefit Physical Therapy Student Travel Fund.

The fund enables PT students to attend conferences and educational opportunities that supplement their classwork.

“We’re trying to bring awareness to like the difficulties of being in a wheelchair,” said Kyle Artkop, Vice President of Husson’s Organization of Physical Therapy Students. “It kind of is an enlightening thing if you realize just how hard it is to navigate and just to bring, kind of just bring some awareness to it.”

Those unable to attend are still welcome to donate.

You can text HussonPT to 41444, or visit this link.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships

Latest News

Juan Pablo Zamarripa, 41, of Sanford. Zamarripa, who was also found with a small amount of...
York Co. Deputies: Mud-covered suspect captured after crashing stolen car
Decreasing clouds today, with above average highs
Holden police chief’s memory honored in celebration
Holden police chief’s memory honored in celebration
Waterville businesses celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
Waterville businesses celebrating St. Patrick’s Day