Firefighters quickly knock down house fire in Brewer

No injuries were reported
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of a house fire in Brewer.

Crews were called to the home on Greenwood Drive just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the kitchen area.

He says it only took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down.

“Crews arrived on scene and didn’t see anything initially. Upon entry to the home, they did find heavy smoke conditions and fire in the kitchen area. They quickly knocked it down. Bangor Fire was over assisting, as well as Holden, Orrington, Eddington, and Dedham.” said Deputy Chief Erik Tourtillotte,

The homeowners were home at the time but got out safely.

No one was hurt.

