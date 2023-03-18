Decreasing clouds today, with above average highs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Light snow and rain will continue to lift northeastward as the low-pressure system departs. Some moisture streaming up and along the coast may result in some additional light rain showers later this morning along the Downeast coastline. We start off with mostly cloudy skies but then clouds begin to decrease, from west to east, through the late morning and afternoon becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the out of the WNW at around 5-10 mph. Highs today will be way above average, reaching the lower 40′s north to the mid to upper 40′s for the Bangor region and Downeast. Tonight, skies remain partly cloudy. Overnight lows drop into the 20′s across the state, with winds out of the west at around 5-15 mph. As our low continues to depart to the north a high-pressure system ridges into the Midatlantic. This will create a tight pressure gradient force, which will result in some gusty winds on Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph out of the west. Some moisture wrapping around the departing low could push some isolated snow showers and snow squalls through the region throughout the day on Sunday. Snow squalls could drop a quick coating. High temperatures drop below average only making it into the low to mid 30′s. Sunday night isolated snow showers/squalls clear out and skies will become mostly clear. Overnight lows drop into the teens north to the lower 20′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

Spring begins on Monday! We’ll be ringing in the season with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the low 40′s. The pressure gradient will still be tight, and winds will still be gusting up to 30 mph, but skies will be mostly sunny. The first half of next week looks to remain dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with seasonable highs reaching the 40′s.

Our next weather maker doesn’t look to move in until Thursday, where a weak low-pressure system will cut over the Great Lakes region and send in another warm and cold front. Precipitation could start off as snow then change to rain from southwest to northeast.

TODAY: Rain along the Downeast coast late this morning, then decreasing clouds. Highs reach between 42-48, winds WNW at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, winds W at around 5-15 mph. Lows drop between 23-29.

SUNDAY: On and off snow showers/squalls. Winds W at around 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Highs reach the low to mid 30′s.

MONDAY: First day of Spring! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, highs reach the upper 30′s north and low 40′s Downeast. Winds W gusting up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain and snow possible, highs reach the 30′s and 40′s.

