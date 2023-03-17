Waterville man arrested after firing gun at party

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who fired a gun at a Colby College party told police the incident began when he was hit with a bottle.

According to court records obtained by the Morning Sentinel, 24-year-old Andrew Gifford told police he was hit in the head by a man he had fought years earlier.

Gifford has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Police were called to Alfond Apartments early Saturday morning to find Gifford being treated for wounds to his head.

Police say Gifford, who isn’t a Colby student, was at a party and got into a fight with two other men who were also not students at Colby.

According to court records, Gifford was assaulted by one of the men and responded by firing two rounds from a handgun he was concealing.

Police say both rounds hit the walls of the hallway.

No one was hurt.

Gifford is the only person who has been charged.

The case remains under investigation.

