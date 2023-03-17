Secretary of State’s Office files appeal on utility service ballot question decision

Power lines
Power lines(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Secretary of State’s Office says they have reviewed the decision made by a Maine court requesting the rewording of a ballot question about the future of utility service.

They say they have filed an appeal.

Maine voters are expected to participate in a November referendum about a proposal to replace Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company.

A group called Our Power is behind the proposal.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows released wording about the question in January.

A Cumberland County judge ruled last week voters might not understand it and Bellows must revise it.

State officials say they have no additional comment as it is an ongoing case.

