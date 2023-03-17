Rain/Snow Mix Overnight. Last Weekend Of Winter!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to thicken through the first half of the night as our next system moves in. A warm front will cross the region by early evening, ahead of the front, there will be the chance for snow showers mostly north & west of Bangor. As you get closer to the Interstate there is a better chance for rain showers. Once the warm front passes, temperatures will begin to rise causing any snow showers to change over to light rain showers. Locations north of Greenville & Millinocket will stay cold enough to support snow for the duration of the event. All precipitation will come to an end before sunrise Saturday morning.

Snowfall totals will be light with areas along I-95 and interior Downeast expecting less than an inch and will more than likely be washed away by the rain showers. For the Central Highlands and the Foothills, 1-2″. North of Greenville & Millinocket should expect the most as 2-4″ could fall.

Highest snowfall overnight will be across northern Maine. Lower totals will have a better chance of snow being washed away by rain showers. (WABI)

Rain showers will clear out for much of the region before sunrise on Saturday. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine and highs will reach well into the 40s and could even hit 50°.

Mostly sunny skies for Sunday but it will be breezy and the low moves out and high pressure begins to slide in. Temperatures will also be cooler with most locations only maxing out in the 30s. WSW winds will gust up to 35 mph.

As we usher in Spring on Monday, quiet and mostly sunny conditions are likely. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Quiet and seasonable weather conditions are expected for most of next week. We will be watching Friday and Saturday of next week for the potential of our next weather maker.

TONIGHT: Overcast with a chance for rain/snow showers in north & west of Bangor. Lows will range from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s along the coast. The potential does exist for areas of fog. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers exit before sunrise. Increasing sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Breezy WSW wind gusting up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: First day of Spring! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers possible by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

