Maine woman allegedly hid husband in home for years to get government money

By WMTW
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine woman is accused of hiding her husband from the government for nearly a decade.

According to court records, Andreanna Politano must now pay back nearly $60,000 in restitution.

The documents say Politano concealed her husband in her home from March 2009 to February 2020. The 60-year-old allegedly did so to maintain her eligibility for supplemental security income payments.

She is also accused of hiding him from Housing and Urban Development from January 2018 to June 2021 to obtain housing subsidy benefits.

Officials say Politano’s husband had enough income to make her ineligible for the benefits she was receiving.

