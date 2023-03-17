Maine McDonald’s All-Star basketball games raise thousands of dollars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games in Bangor last weekend raised thousands of dollars for a good cause.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the more than $72,000 raised Saturday will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine.

For the last 35 years, Maine McDonald’s have partnered with Maine Association of Basketball Coaches and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine to celebrate the accomplishments of high school basketball players across the state.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.