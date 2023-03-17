Maine to eye community college housing as enrollment grows

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An increase in enrollment at Maine’s community colleges has motivated lawmakers to consider the possibility of offering on-campus housing at the schools.

On-campus housing isn’t common at community colleges, but there’s an increasing trend toward it around the country. A proposal introduced by Democratic Rep. Daniel Hobbs of Wells would direct the Maine Community College System to study providing housing on its campuses.

Enrollment in Maine’s community colleges is up 12% since the state created a free tuition program. That has brought with it a greater demand for housing in an increasingly expensive rental market, Hobbs said.

Hobbs said on-campus housing “should be more accessible to all students, so that finding off-campus housing is not added to the list of challenges students already face.”

Maine’s community college system has seven colleges and serves about 17,000 students.

Finding living arrangements has become a struggle for many colleges students around the country due to rent hikes and housing shortages.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships

Latest News

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
WATCH: Holden Police Chief to be laid to rest Friday
Maine State House
Plans for a state-wide ban on flavored tobacco in Maine gains support and opposition
Maine McDonald’s All-Star basketball games raise thousands of dollars
Christopher Chrysler
Fairfield man accused of drug possession