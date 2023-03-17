Light snow/rain this afternoon, drier for the weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today we start off with a little bit of sun before clouds increase ahead of an approaching warm front. A weak low-pressure system will cut over the Great Lakes region then pass north of the state. As it passes north of the region, a broad area of precipitation, associated with a warm front, will lift from south to north over the forecast area. Precipitation will briefly start off as snow late this afternoon. Precipitation will then changeover to rain from southwest to northeast, overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Aroostook County looks cold enough to stay all snow through the duration of the event. Precipitations will wrap up around sunrise Saturday morning. Accumulations will be light, with less than an inch expected from Bangor up to Dover-Foxcroft, with rain will likely washing away any accumulation. Greenville to Millinocket could see around 1-2″ with 2-4″ for northern Penobscot, northern Piscataquis, northern Somerset, and northern Aroostook counties. High temperatures today reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s, with northwesterly winds around 5-10 mph.

The rest of the morning Saturday and into the afternoon will dry up and clear out a bit, making for partly cloudy skies. Highs temperatures on Saturday will reach the low to mid 40′s. As we get into Saturday night, some moisture wraps around the low to our north and brings the chance for some isolated snow showers. Moisture wrapping around the low will likely cause more isolated to scattered snow showers through Sunday afternoon. With the low departing to our north and high pressure building into the Ohio River Valley, the pressure gradient will tighten; resulting in some gusty winds Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west around 10-20 mph, gusting near 30 mph at times. High temperatures on Sunday stay on the cooler side, only making it into the low to mid 30′s.

With Spring on Monday, quiet and mostly sunny conditions are likely. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Quiet and seasonable weather conditions are expected for most of next week. We will be watching Friday and Saturday of next week for the potential of our next weather maker.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, PM rain/snow. Highs reach between 36-42, SE winds around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow changing to rain, lows drop between 30-39. SE winds around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach the mid to upper 40′s. Isolated snow showers overnight.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with Isolated to scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs only reach the low to mid 30′s.

MONDAY: Spring! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

