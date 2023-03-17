Gifford’s Ice Cream stand in Bangor opens for the season

Gifford's Ice Cream in Bangor is open everyday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gifford’s Ice Cream in Bangor is open everyday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We know Spring is on the way when Gifford’s starts opening their ice cream stands.

Gifford’s on Broadway in Bangor opened Friday at noon.

Folks were lined up waiting to get their favorite sweet treat.

New this year, a new sign! All four stands will be sporting the new look.

The company has had to get creative in how they supply the stands this year after fire caused extensive damage to their Skowhegan plant last month.

For the time being, they’re partnering with a number of ice cream companies to meet production needs.

“There are twists to our flavors this year. Our Cotton Candy does have M&Ms in it. The Toasted Coconut doesn’t have the chocolate like ours so there will be some interesting things for the customers but a lot of flavors that pair up closely with our flavors,” said Staci Gifford VP of Gifford’s Family-Owned Ice Cream Stands.

Gifford’s Ice Cream is open everyday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

