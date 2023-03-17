Former Holden Police Chief to be laid to rest Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Funeral services for Holden Police Chief and former State Representative Chris Greeley take place Friday afternoon.

Governor Mills directing that all United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today at the State Capitol and in the Town of Holden.

Greeley passed away unexpectedly last week.

His service will be this afternoon at 2 at the Anah Shrine Building on Broadway in Bangor.

Carpooling is suggested as there will be limited parking available.

WABI will be streaming the service on our website.

