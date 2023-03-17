Finn’s Irish Pub is set to reopen in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - On this St. Patrick’s Day, we have some good news for the Ellsworth area.

Airline Brewing Company posted Friday on their Facebook page that Finn’s Irish Pub is set to reopen this summer.

The restaurant on Main Street in Ellsworth closed last July after more than a decade.

No official reason for the closure was given.

Airline Brewing Company says they’re pleased to be carrying the torch forward.

