Fairfield man accused of drug possession

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Fairfield man was arrested for drug possession after a search of a house on Thursday.

Christopher Chrysler, 36, is also charged with violation of conditions of release.

Police say they searched the home on Mountain Avenue in Fairfield as part of an ongoing investigation.

Chrysler was free on bail from a prior arrest.

He was taken to the Somerset County Jail.

