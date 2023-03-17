Cooper Shorey looks back on unified basketball career with Bucksport

Shorey and the Golden Bucks faced Hermon in their senior day on Thursday
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Cooper Shorey was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome when he was seven.

It’s a rare genetic disorder that leads to mild to moderate delays in cognitive development or learning difficulties.

Cooper hasn’t let stop him from having fun with sports.

Growing up, he’s enjoyed his share of awareness field days and unified basketball with the Bucksport Golden Bucks.

He wrapped up his high school hoops career with senior day against Hermon with his teammates.

“I like to be here. Now, I’m here doing the dribbling, getting to the hoop and all that stuff. To hang out with my friends, parents, and all that stuff is just a good time. I want to get this thing started,” said Shorey.

Shorey and the Golden Bucks faced Hermon in their senior day on Thursday.

