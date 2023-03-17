City of Bangor recognizes ‘National Transit Drivers Appreciation Day’

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is National Transit Driver Day and is a time to celebrate the public service our public transit vehicle operators provide.

Friday, the City of Bangor held a special ceremony for transit drivers at the new Transit Center in Pickering Square.

Bangor City Councilor Clare Davitt urged citizens to recognize the city’s drivers and ride the busses, and drivers say they’re grateful to have a day named specifically for them.

“To have a day dedicated just to us, especially after the last three years with the driver shortage, is really humbling and very touching,” said Union Steward for ATU 714 Tiffany Lister. “Because people recognize the amazing job that my coworkers have done of stepping up and trying to keep the system rolling for the people that need it.”

National Transit Driver Appreciation Day was started in 2009 as “Bus Driver Appreciation Day,” and became Transit Driver Appreciation Day in 2014.

