Bangor-Brewer businesses celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

st. patrick's day
st. patrick's day(MGN)
By Angela Luna
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Businesses in downtown Bangor opened up early to kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Cold drinks, good food, and Irish music marked the occasion at Paddy Murphy’s.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. on this Irish holiday.

Paddy Murphy’s will be open all day with karaoke, food and drink specials, and crafts.

Mason’s Brewery in Brewer also opened their doors earlier for St. Paddy’s Day starting at 8 a.m with an Irish Breakfast.

Both places are all about fun, good times, and possibly even finding love.

For a list of all St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Bangor, go to DowntownBangor.com/events.

