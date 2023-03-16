Man dies in fire on Verona Island

VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man died in a fire on Verona Island Wednesday night.

Crews from several towns responding to the the blaze on East Side Drive.

State Police tell TV5 the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what started the fire.

Authorities do not believe foul play is a factor.

We have a crew on scene and will have more information on this story later Thursday.

