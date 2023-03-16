Man charged after home search reveals drugs, stolen goods

GREENBUSH, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after a search of a house last week in Greenbush recovered drugs and stolen goods.

Duaune Toothaker is charged with unlawful trafficking of drugs, receiving stolen property among other charges.

Authorities say the search took place at a home on Main Road as part of a drug investigation.

According to officials during the search they found methamphetamine, a stolen motorcycle, a stolen trailer, a set of stolen coins, and cash.

They also recovered many other valuables, too.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office advises anyone missing items like tools, coins, vehicles, or other valuables to call them at 947-4585.

