Maine receives $5 million in additional LIHEAP funds

LIHEAP
LIHEAP(WYMT)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine has received an additional $5 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden secured the money in the 2023 government funding bill.

Collins was among a group of senators who called for the immediate allocation of emergency funds last month among rising energy costs.

Maine has received nearly $54 million this winter through LIHEAP, which is federally funded based on income, family size and available resources.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60

Latest News

Bill aims to reverse the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine
A new bill is proposing to change Maine’s long standing law against Sunday hunting
Carl McCullough
Bangor man charged in snowmobile theft
More Snow Later This Week
Healthy Living
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: mammograms