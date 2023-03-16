Maine receives $5 million in additional LIHEAP funds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine has received an additional $5 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden secured the money in the 2023 government funding bill.

Collins was among a group of senators who called for the immediate allocation of emergency funds last month among rising energy costs.

Maine has received nearly $54 million this winter through LIHEAP, which is federally funded based on income, family size and available resources.

