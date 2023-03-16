Light Rain/Snow Mix Possible Friday Afternoon/Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains to our south and will keep skies mostly clear overnight. Lows will range from the upper teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

There will be some brief sunshine Friday morning before clouds begin to move into the region. These clouds are associated with an area of low pressure that will pass to our north Friday afternoon into Friday evening. A warm front will cross the region by early evening, but ahead of the front, there will be the chance for snow showers mostly north & west of Bangor. These will arrive by midafternoon in the west and will spread into the Crown of Maine by late afternoon. As you get closer to the Interstate there is a better chance for rain showers. Once the warm front passes, temperatures will begin to rise causing any snow showers to change over to light rain showers. Locations north of Greenville & Millinocket will stay cold enough to support snow for the duration of the event. All precipitation will come to an end before sunrise Saturday morning.

Clouds will increase during the morning with a rain/snow mix by the afternoon lasting into the evening. (WABI)

Snowfall totals will be light with areas along I-95 and interior Downeast expecting less than an inch and will more than likely be washed away by the rain showers. For the Central Highlands and the Foothills, 1-2″. North of Greenville & Millinocket should expect the most as 2-4″ could fall.

Expected snowfall Friday afternoon into the evening. (WABI)

Rain showers will clear out for much of the region before sunrise on Saturday. The rest of the day will have partial clearing and highs will reach the low to mid 40s. A few spots south & west of Augusta could approach 50°.

A brighter day for Sunday but it will be breezy and the low moves out and high pressure begins to slide in. Temperatures will also be cooler with most locations only maxing out in the 30s. WSW winds will gust up to 30 mph.

As we usher in Spring on Monday, quiet and mostly sunny conditions are likely. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Quiet and seasonable weather conditions are expected for most of next week. We will be watching Friday and Saturday of next week for the potential of our next weather maker.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows ranging from the teens north to the upper 20s along the coast. Winds out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a rain/snow mix by the afternoon. Snow accumulations will be light and expected mostly over northern Maine. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. SSE wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers exit before sunrise. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Breezy WSW wind gusting up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: First day of Spring! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

