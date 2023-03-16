Knox County Regional Airport will receive $1.7 for infrastructure improvements

OWLS HEAD, Maine (WABI) - Knox County Regional Airport in Owls Head will be receiving 1.7 million in federal money for infrastructure improvements.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Representative Chellie Pingree say the funds will be allocated from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The money will support the construction of a new taxi lane to expand access to the airport’s new hanger area where 15 additional hangers will be built.

The airport’s manager says Knox County is fortunate to have the support of Maine’s congressional delegation which has worked tirelessly to support one of Maine’s most unique airports.

