House District 45 special election announced

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Millls and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows have announced a special election for the Maine House District 45 seat.

This comes after State Representative Clint Collamore of Waldoboro resigned after being accused of forging signatures to receive public money to fund his campaign in 2022.

Collamore pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.

The special election to fill the remainder of his term will take place on June 13.

Candidate nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5pm on Friday March 31.

House District 45 includes the towns of Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro, and Washington, as well as the unorganized township of Louds Island.

