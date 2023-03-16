House District 45 special election announced

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Millls and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows have announced a special election for the Maine House District 45 seat.

This comes after State Representative Clint Collamore of Waldoboro resigned after being accused of forging signatures to receive public money to fund his campaign in 2022.

Collamore pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.

The special election to fill the remainder of his term will take place on June 13.

Candidate nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5pm on Friday March 31.

House District 45 includes the towns of Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro, and Washington, as well as the unorganized township of Louds Island.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60

Latest News

Sgt. Dan Stewart spent the last 13 years serving as School Resource Officer at Hampden Academy....
Hampden’s longest-serving officer retires after 36 years on the force
St. Patrick's Day Rain/Snow Mix
One person was killed in a fire at a Verona Island residence
Man killed in Verona Island fire was owner of Prospect home that caught fire
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
Maine Sen. Angus King asks Homeland Security not to raise fee for temporary work visas