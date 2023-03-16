High pressure builds in today, more rain and snow on Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our nor’easter has exited the region southeast of Nova Scotia and high pressure builds into the region for today. High pressure will keep the weather dry, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds are still a bit breezy this morning, out of the NW at around 5-15 mph. Highs today reach the upper 30′s north and 40′s Downeast. Tonight, we’ll see the dry weather continue, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures drop into the upper teens and lower 20′s.

Another low-pressure system will cut over the Great Lakes region and then move northeast of our region Friday afternoon. As the system passes by, it will bring in precipitation associated with a warm front. Precipitation may start off as a brief period of snow for central, southern and Downeast portions of Maine Friday afternoon. Snow will then quickly change over to rain from southwest to northeast, however, locations north of the Katahdin region look to remain all snow before the precipitations dries out. Snow accumulations will be minimal with less than an inch for the Bangor region and into Dover-Foxcroft. Then from Rangeley, Greenville, to Millinocket and all of Aroostook County could expect 1-3″. Rain and snow showers may linger into the early morning hours of Saturday. Much of the day on Saturday will be dry, with mostly cloudy skies, and highs reaching the 40′s. High pressure builds in on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs staying on the cooler side, only making it into the 30′s.

TODAY: partly cloudy skies, highs reach the upper 30′s north and low 40′s Downeast. Winds will be NW at around 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, lows drop into the upper teens and lower 20′s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds then PM rain/snow showers. Highs reach the 40′s.

SATURDAY: mostly cloudy skies with AM rain showers, highs reach the low to mid 40′s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach the 30′s.

MONDAY (SPRING): Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

