Hermon’s Big Ten Cheer going to Summit national competition

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Big Ten Cheer out of Hermon is gearing up for Spirit Fest in Rhode Island to wrap up its Varsity Events and USASF regular season this weekend.

Seven teams are going there before competing nationally at Summit in Orlando, Fla. in May.

It’s a long road from Big Ten starting its calendar in June.

“This is our first Junior 5 team at the gym, so a bunch of people have been on a higher team than Level 4 or 3. We had to put a lot of work into it, and we knew that it was going to be very hard. Now, we have a bid to go to Summit, and we worked really hard for it,” said Harper McCullough.

“There has been challenges, but we just keep pushing through them. We push our abilities because we all have the skills. It’s just getting them consistent and all together. We’ve just been working really hard to try to get that success,” said Natalie Sawyer.

It’s Big Ten’s first Summit full-paid bids this year with its Junior Level 1 Smoke and Senior Level 3 Coed Hat Trick squads.

Smoke is coming off the highest-ever Big Ten and total event score at Springfield, Mass.’s Jam Fest on Feb. 25 in a complete sweep for the program.

