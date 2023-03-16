Driver charged after 6-car pile up on I-95 in Augusta

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-95 in Augusta
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-95 in Augusta(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State Police say the driver who caused a six car pile up on I-95 in Augusta Thursday morning has been charged.

According to State Police, the crash happened after a driver of one of the vehicles used a crossover to turn around on the Interstate.

We’re told there are no serious injuries.

Officials say the driver has been charged with illegally crossing a divided highway.

Troopers remind drivers using a crossover is illegal and highly dangerous.

