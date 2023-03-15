Wrap around snow showers and some gusty winds today, dry weather returns Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A FRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will remain in effect through the first half of today, for the threat of gusty winds, blowing snow, and wrap around snow bands. The low is currently situated over the Gulf of Maine just under the southern tip of Nova Scotia. As it slowly meanders eastward, it will continue to bring in wrap around snow showers and gusty winds. While most of the snow is scattered, some of the snow bands will pack a punch, reducing visibilities, and deteriorating road conditions. As the low departs models are showing a narrow band of snow which would affect coastal Downeast Maine, mid-morning lasting through the afternoon. Additional snowfall accumulations will be minimal with <2″ for inland location and 2-4″ along the coast. Winds will still be gusting out of the NNW between 30-40 mph. The snow will continue to scatter until this evening, then it will eventually taper to an end. High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper-30′s. As we get into tonight, we’ll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping into the 20′s across the state.

Thursday high pressure builds in, and we will dry out with partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the upper 30′s and low 40′s. Another system will make its way into the region Friday night. Precipitation will start off as a brief period of snow, for most of us, then see a change over to rain before drying out from south to north. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 40′s. Some rain showers may linger into Saturday morning but other than the weekend looks nice and dry.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER TODAY: Scattered snow showers, some heavy at times. Winds will be gusty out of the NNW at around 30-40 mph, especially along the coast. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow. Highs in reach between 33-37.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with diminishing snow showers. Winds will be out of the NNW at around 10-20 mph, gusting up to 40 mph along the coast.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, winds will be out of the NW at around 5-15 mph.

FIRDAY: Increasing clouds give way to PM snow/rain showers. Highs reach the lower 40′s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with AM scattered rain showers. Highs reach the upper 30′s north and low 40′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, highs reach the 30′s.

