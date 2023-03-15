Public comment now being accepted on wording of ‘Right to Repair’ ballot question

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will now accept public comments on the wording of a question concerning auto repairs that will be on the ballot in November.

The Right to Repair is an automotive act aiming to allow vehicle owners and independent repair shops to access on board diagnostic systems in vehicles.

The question currently reads:

“Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities?”

Public comments will be accepted for a 30 day period, meaning Mainers need to submit their comments by April 13 at 5 p.m.

Comments can be accepted through an online submission form, email, mail or in person.

Use the comment submission form at: https://www.maine.gov/sos/form/act-regarding-automotive-right-repair-2023-03-06

Email PublicComment.SOS@Maine.gov using subject line “Public Comment – Right to Repair”

Mail comments to the Secretary of State, Attn: Public Comment, 148 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0148

Drop off written comments to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Nash School Building, 103 Sewall St., 2nd floor, Augusta, Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.