Officials release cause of deadly Newport fire

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Officials have released the cause of a fire in Newport that killed one person.

They say the fire Sunday morning on Mullens Road was accidental and involved discarded smoking materials.

Allen Easley, 54, was killed in the fire. His mother was also in the home, but was able to make it out.

Fire crews from multiple towns responded to a fire.

The road was blocked off as first responders were on the scene for hours.

