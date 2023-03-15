Nor’easter Exits The Region Overnight. Brighter Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Nor’easter continues to move east out of the Gulf of Maine this evening. The low will continue to wrap in cloud cover for much of the region and even a few snow showers over Downeast Maine for the first part of the night. Expect gusty NNW winds to continue reaching up to 40 mph. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 20s.

Strongest winds will be during the first half of the night before calming down into Thursday. (WABI)

High pressure will begin to build in after midnight and will cause some of the cloud cover to break up overnight. By Thursday, there will be a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Expect lots of melting to occur. Keep in mind that anything wet will potentially freeze Thursday night into early Friday morning as lows drop into the 20s.

A dry first half of Friday before a low passes to our NNW. This low will begin to bring the chance for snow showers by the afternoon ahead of a warm front. Once the warm front passes, the snow will gradually change to rain and will come to an end by early Saturday morning. Snowfall accumulations will be highest over the Crown of Maine where 1-3″ will be possible before changing to rain. From the Foothills towards I-95, less than an inch of snow is expected and will be washed away by the rain. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Light snow expected over northern Maine Friday afternoon/evening before changing over to rain. (WABI)

Rain showers will clear out for much of the region before sunrise on Saturday. The rest of the day will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and some areas of drizzle will be possible. Highs for most locations will be in the low to mid 40s.

A brighter day for Sunday but it will be breezy and the low moves out and high pressure begins to slide in. Temperatures will also be cooler with most locations only maxing out in the 30s.

As we usher in Spring on Monday, quiet and mostly sunny conditions are likely. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Quiet and seasonable weather conditions are expected for most of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers exiting Downeast areas. Lows will drop into the 20s. NNW winds will gust up to 40 mph during the first half of the night and will die down after midnight.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a rain/snow mix by the afternoon. Snow accumulations will be light and expected mostly over northern Maine. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance for light rain showers before sunrise. Light drizzle expected for the rest of the day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Breezy.

MONDAY: First day of Spring! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

