Man indicted for shooting another man in Pleasant Point
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Washington County grand jury has indicted a man accused of shooting another man in Pleasant Point last year.
Aboluwes “Ubbie” Dana is facing three charges: elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Police say Dana shot a man on Middle Road in Pleasant Point in December.
Officers say the victim came to the police department with two gunshot wounds that evening.
They arrested Dana after a brief search a few hours later.
Dana is due back in court next month.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.