Man indicted for shooting another man in Pleasant Point

Aboluwes "Ubbie" Dana
Aboluwes "Ubbie" Dana(Pleasant Point Police Department)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Washington County grand jury has indicted a man accused of shooting another man in Pleasant Point last year.

Aboluwes “Ubbie” Dana is facing three charges: elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Police say Dana shot a man on Middle Road in Pleasant Point in December.

Officers say the victim came to the police department with two gunshot wounds that evening.

They arrested Dana after a brief search a few hours later.

Dana is due back in court next month.

