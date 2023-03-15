Man charged with attempted murder, other crimes against Brewer woman

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man from Massachusetts who, until recently, lived in Brewer is facing attempted murder, kidnapping, and a number of other charges related to domestic violence.

At the request of Brewer Police, Brandon Rego, 32, was arrested by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in Palmyra Wednesday night.

Police say Rego’s arrest followed an extensive investigation that produced evidence of multiple domestic violence crimes over the course of more than a year.

Rego appeared virtually in a Bangor courtroom Thursday.

He faces 10 charges stemming from allegations that began in November 2021.

Prosecutors say Rego’s behavior became more troubling over time, culminating in January 2023.

That’s when they say Rego threatened to shoot and kill his then-girlfriend before forcing her to take what he told her was a lethal amount of sleeping pills.

Last November, the woman said Rego fired a round into the ceiling of their home when he found out she told her family about the abuse.

”He retrieved the gun from under the bed. He approached the victim with that gun, and he hit her in the face, in the head, with the butt of the gun. He made some threats. He said that he was going to kill her, kill her son, and then have the police kill him,” said Chelsea Lynds, Penobscot County assistant district attorney.

“I informed Mr. Rego that these are just allegations. We went over the police report. He adamantly denies these allegations,” said Shamara Bailey, defense attorney.

The judge set bail at $75,000.

Rego is ordered to have no contact with the woman or her son, in addition to a number of other bail conditions.

He’s due back in court in June.

