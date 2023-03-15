Maine Warden Service looking for information about illegally killed deer in Ashland

ASHLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is looking for information regarding four deer that were illegally killed in the Aroostook County town of Ashland.

Wardens were called to the Sheridan Road for a report of several dead deer during the week of February 19th.

They say they found a total of seven dead deer in the area.

Their preliminary investigation confirmed four of the deer had been shot and a cause of death is undetermined on the other three.

We’re told all seven deer were left to waste.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killings.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area during that time is asked to call them at 1-800-ALERT-US.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.