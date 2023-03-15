Maine student recites 500 digits of Pi for school donation

LIMESTONE, Maine (WABI) - Pi Day is a big day for the Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone.

Students tried to recite as many digits as they could - but one stood above the rest.

Ari Anghel of Windham was the big winner, rattling off 500 digits of Pi!

It gets even better - community members were encouraged to pledge donations for each digit, benefiting the MSSM Foundation!

At last check, donations are still being tallied.

Ari received a free dinner for himself and a friend at a restaurant of his choice.

You can watch his full video here.

