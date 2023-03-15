Maine lawmakers to host State of the Tribes Address

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State lawmakers are gearing up to host the State of the Tribes Address for the first time in two decades.

Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross called for this joint convention to be held Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m..

The address will provide tribal chiefs the opportunity to speak directly to Maine senators and representatives on matters to strengthen the relationship between Maine and it’s tribal neighbors.

The first State of the Tribes address was held on March 11, 2002.

