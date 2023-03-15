Maine lawmakers to host State of the Tribes Address

By Sierra Whaley
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State lawmakers are gearing up to host the State of the Tribes Address for the first time in two decades.

Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross called for this joint convention to be held Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m..

The address will provide tribal chiefs the opportunity to speak directly to Maine senators and representatives on matters to strengthen the relationship between Maine and it’s tribal neighbors.

The first State of the Tribes address was held on March 11, 2002.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60

Latest News

Maine Warden Service looking for information about illegally killed deer in Ashland
Aboluwes "Ubbie" Dana
Man indicted for shooting another man in Pleasant Point
Newport Fire
Officials release cause of deadly Newport fire
Gavel
Bangor woman pleads guilty to role in Maine drug trafficking ring